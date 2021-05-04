Ink Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,754.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,880.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

