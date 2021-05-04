Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires 319 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Till Vestring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Till Vestring bought 340 shares of Inchcape stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Shares of LON:INCH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 783.50 ($10.24). 153,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,641. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 772.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 672.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

