Insider Buying: ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Purchases $21,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,946,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,143.95.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 29th, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $22,460.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Sheldon Inwentash acquired 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,220.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

