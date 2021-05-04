Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 486,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

