Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,190.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.88. 974,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,601. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.31. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several research firms have commented on CMMC. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

