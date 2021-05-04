Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.
SSL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.59. 264,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,124. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.14.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
