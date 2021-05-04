Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

SSL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.59. 264,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,124. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.14.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

