Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

ITGR stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

