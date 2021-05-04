Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Integer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Integer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 131,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. 108,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

