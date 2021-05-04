Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.19 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.050-1.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

