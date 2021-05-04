Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,615. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 861,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,030,481 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.