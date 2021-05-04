Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.