International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,468 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,970,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

