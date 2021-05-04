International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.72

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 7361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

