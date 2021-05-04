International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.72

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 7361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.
A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.10.
In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
