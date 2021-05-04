Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.