Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

IPI opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $427.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

