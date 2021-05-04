Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 867,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.