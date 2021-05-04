Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,725 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 390,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL remained flat at $$23.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $23.44.

