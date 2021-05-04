Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

