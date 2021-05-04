Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 21,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,899. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

