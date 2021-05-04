Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,668,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

