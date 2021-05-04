Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5,746.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.17. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $163.35.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

