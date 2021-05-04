Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,085. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $149.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

