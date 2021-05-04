Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MHIVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,621. Invesque has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

