Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

