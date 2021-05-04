Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,058 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the average volume of 355 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 87,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,848. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

