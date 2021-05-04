Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,598% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

