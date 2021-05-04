Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 536 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

