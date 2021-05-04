Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 536 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit