Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

CSR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. 29,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $77.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

