Investors Research Corp Acquires 1,775 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $387.61. 17,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

