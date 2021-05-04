Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.38% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 10,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,095. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

