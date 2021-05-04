Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.