Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

CM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.17. 4,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.