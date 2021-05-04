Investors Research Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000.

RZG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

