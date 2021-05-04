Investors Research Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.