Investors Research Corp Sells 2,125 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 13,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $770.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

