Investors Research Corp Sells 275 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,763,000 after buying an additional 166,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,165. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.