IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.52 million and a PE ratio of -146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.28. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

