iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

