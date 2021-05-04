Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 17,783.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,510. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.