Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

