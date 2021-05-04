Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
