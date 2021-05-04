iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587,900 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

