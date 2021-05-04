iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,498 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. 4,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

