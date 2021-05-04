iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

