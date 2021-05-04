iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 119,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,110. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

