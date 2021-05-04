iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

