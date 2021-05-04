iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

