iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DAGCO Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $223.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,927,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.