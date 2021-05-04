iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.52. 13,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,137. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

