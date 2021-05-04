iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 361,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.